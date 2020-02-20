Two regional service commissions vote to remove Lanteigne

Two regional service commissions in New Brunswick are voting on motions that would urge the province to remove the CEO of the Vitalité Health Network.

The Telegraph-Journal reports the Acadian Peninsula Regional Service Commission (APRSC) and Kent Regional Service Commission (KRSC) are both considering asking for the removal of Gilles Lanteigne.

The motions come in the wake of the health authority's plan to close several rural emergency rooms overnight; a plan that has since been scrapped by Premier Blaine Higgs.

Kevin Haché, the Mayor of Caraquet, told the paper his council voted unanimously in support of the motion from the APRSC, adding council believes it will be hard to discuss a new plan with the CEO.

Chairperson of the KRSC Pierette Robichaud, who is also Mayor for Rogersvile, confirmed to the paper the motion was on the agenda for Thursday's board meeting.

The paper says the municipalities that make up the APRSC will have two weeks to vote on the motion.

Caraquet, Bertrand and Tracadie councils have all voted in support so far.

The formal APRSC vote will go on Thursday February 27.

(With files from the Telegraph-Journal)