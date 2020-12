A two-vehcile collision in Hampton has claimed the life of a 66-year-old Saint John man.

The RCMP says the crash last Friday at the intersection of Loggie Drive and William Bell Drive is believed to have occurred when a fuel delivery truck collided with a sedan.

The 70-year-old driver of the delivery truck was not injured.

Police continue to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.