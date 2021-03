An 88-year-old Miscou man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the community.

The RCMP says the collision on Monday appears to have occurred when a pickup truck travelling on Route 113 collided with a car leaving the driveway of a residence.

The driver of the car died in hospital.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck were not injured.

An autopsy will take place to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The investigation is on-going.