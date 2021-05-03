Two-vehicle crash claims life of Tabusintac man
A Tabusintac man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on the Acadian Peninsula.
The RCMP says the crash is believed to have occurred when a car crossed the centreline of Route 11 in Dugas and collided with a tractor-trailer last Thursday.
Mounties day the 37-year-old driver of the car died at the scene while the driver of the tractor-trailer was no injured.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of his death.
Police continue to investigate.