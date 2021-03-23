iHeartRadio
U-de-M campuses lower flags to half-mast in tribute to late Gilbert Sewell

Gilbert Sewell (November 13, 1939 - March 21, 2021)

The University of Moncton has lowered flags to half-mast at its three campuses to pay tribute to Mi'kmaq elder Gilbert Sewell, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 81.
    
Sewell was a highly respected member of the Pabineau First Nation and dedicated much of his life to keeping the Mi'kmaq culture and language alive.
    
He was a historian, musician, storyteller and artist.
    
Sewell received the New Brunswick Human Rights Award and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

