U-de-M campuses lower flags to half-mast in tribute to late Gilbert Sewell

The University of Moncton has lowered flags to half-mast at its three campuses to pay tribute to Mi'kmaq elder Gilbert Sewell, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 81.



Sewell was a highly respected member of the Pabineau First Nation and dedicated much of his life to keeping the Mi'kmaq culture and language alive.



He was a historian, musician, storyteller and artist.



Sewell received the New Brunswick Human Rights Award and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.