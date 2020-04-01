U de M establishes emergency fund for students struggling with COVID-19

The University of Moncton has established an emergency fund for students affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund will be used to provide short-term support to students coping with financial, food or housing problems.

University president Jacques Paul Couturier says some students have lost jobs or had to abandon paid internships, while others have been unable to return home.

Couturier says members of the public, university community and alumni will be encouraged to donate to the fund.