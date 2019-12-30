U.S. Customs arrest Mexican citizens near N.B. border

U.S. Border Patrol agents have arrested four Mexican citizens and one U.S. national following a vehicle stop in Limestone, Maine, near the border with New Brunswick.

A release says border agents observed a vehicle on December 23 that was operating close to a remote border area, known to be used as an illegal crossing between Canada and the United States.

A short time later, agents spotted the same vehicle leaving the original border location, which now contained five occupants.

U.S. Customs says further questioning and investigation determined that four of the five occupants were in the U.S. illegally.

All five subjects were transported and processed at the Fort Fairfield Border Patrol Station.

Limestone, Maine is approximately 3 km east of the Limestone-Gillespie Portage Border Crossing.