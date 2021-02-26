U.S. pandemic diplomacy continues with Blinken's Zoom meeting with Trudeau, Garneau

The pandemic diplomacy at work between the United States and Canada is continuing, this time with the secretary of state.



Antony Blinken will visit virtually with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau as part of the Biden administration's post-Trump fence-mending campaign.



Blinken's ``virtual trips'' to Canada and Mexico mark the secretary's first bilateral video conferences since taking office.



The visit follows up on Trudeau's own virtual summit this week with the U.S. president, which produced a ``road map'' for collaboration on issues like climate change, the economy and COVID-19.



With travel still ill-advised, Trudeau and Garneau will dial in from Ottawa, with Blinken at the State Department's headquarters in Foggy Bottom.



Spokesperson Ned Price says the agenda includes North American defence, security and human rights in the West and around the world.

