U.S. secretary of state plans day of virtual visits Friday with Trudeau, Garneau

Antony Blinken will meet virtually Friday with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a day of virtual visits for the U.S. secretary of state.



Spokesperson Ned Price says Blinken will meet with Trudeau, Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau and other members of the federal cabinet.



Blinken will also meet with Mexico's foreign secretary and secretary of the economy, and ``visit'' a port of entry facility along the southern border.



Friday's meetings are a followup to Trudeau's own bilateral summit Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden.



Price says the two will talk about a shared approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery and climate change.



They will also discuss human rights, a conversation likely to include the plight of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, two Canadians who have spent the last two years in custody in China.