Ukraine will lead Flight PS752 compensation talks with Iran, Canada and allies agree

Canada's Foreign Affairs Department says Ukraine will lead negotiations with Iran over compensation for the families of victims of the crash of Flight PS752.



After first denying it, Iran admitted one of its air-defence batteries shot the Ukraine International Airlines jet down in January, killing all 176 people on the plane.



Fifty-five Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were aboard, on the first leg of a trip from Iran to Canada via Kyiv, Ukraine.



In a statement Thursday, the federal government says Canada, Afghanistan, Sweden and the United Kingdom have agreed that Ukraine will be their spokesperson in talks over compensation.



The statement says that paves the way for negotiations to begin over who Iran will pay and how much.



Iran has said it shot the airliner down unintentionally, after mistaking it for a hostile target hours after Iran fired missiles at U.S. and coalition bases in neighbouring Iraq.