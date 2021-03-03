Unanimous committee report calls on Trudeau not to trigger election during pandemic

A House of Commons committee is unanimously urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to promise he won't call a federal election while the COVID-19 pandemic rages across Canada.



In a report by the procedure and House affairs committee, even Liberal members supported a recommendation calling for a commitment that there will be no election during the pandemic, unless Trudeau's minority Liberal government is defeated on a confidence vote.



The committee makes no similar call for opposition parties to promise not to trigger an election during the pandemic by voting non-confidence in the government.



However, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has vowed his party won't vote to bring the government down as long as the country is in the grip of COVID-19.



That should be enough to ensure the survival of the minority Liberal government for the foreseeable future, unless Trudeau decides to trigger an election himself.



Trudeau has repeatedly insisted he has no interest in forcing an election but opposition parties remain suspicious.

