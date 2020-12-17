UNB study shows far-right extremism on the rise in Atlantic Canada

A new study by the University of New Brunswick has found that far-right extremism started to surge in the region in 2016 and climbed higher over the next three years.



The study covering the years 2000 to 2019 counted 156 extremist incidents such as property crimes, protests and rallies, with 60 per cent occurring after 2016.



UNB sociologist David Hofmann says that year was a turning point as Donald Trump was elected US president and tolerance of far-right opinions began to grow across the world.



He says 47.4 per cent of the incidents occurred in Nova Scotia and 41 per cent in New Brunswick, while 6.4 per cent occurred in PEI and 5.1 per cent Newfoundland and Labrador.