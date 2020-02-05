Unchecked lotto ticket nets Acadian Peninsula couple $500K

Now that's a birthday to remember...

A couple from the Acadian Peninsula are able to retire together, much sooner than anticipated, after cashing in a Lotto Max ticket worth half-a-million dollars.

Therese LeBreton of Maltempec says she and her husband Gilles never thought they could have won such a prize, even after hearing the winning ticket was sold nearby and that the $500K prize had still not been claimed.

The ticket for the January 7th draw sat unchecked on her desk for weeks before she had it verified two days before her 64th birthday.

The windfall will also help LeBreton and her family recoup losses incurred from a major house fire last year.

She also says she plans to buy new vehicles for both of her daughters.