Unifor calls for aviation sector aid on anniversary of travel restrictions

On the one-year anniversary of increased restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada, union leaders renewed their call for government aid for the country's struggling aviation sector.



In a press conference organized by Unifor, which represents workers in the aviation industry, union leaders said they were frustrated by the government's lack of action even after many meetings between union and government officials over the last year.



Jerry Dias, national president of Unifor, said the scale of the layoffs in the airline sector was unsustainable, noting that the possibility of travel to more remote areas in Canada was being threatened.



He added that the industry needs the government to provide a plan for safely reopening the Canadian border.



Air Canada said in its most recent earnings call in February that bailout talks between the airline and the government had accelerated and that the company expected the parties could reach a deal soon.



Thousands of aviation workers in Canada have been laid off since the start of the pandemic.