Union calls on Chaleur RSC board to end lockout or step down

The union representing more than 20 locked out workers at Red Pine landfill in Allardville is calling on the Chaleur Regional Service Commission's board of directors to either end the lockout or resign.

The workers have been locked out since last month after almost two years of negotiations ended in an impasse.

Absences, union days, and requesting doctors notes are at the heart of the dispute.

Talks are expected to resume next week with a provincially appointed mediator.