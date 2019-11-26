Union representing striking CN workers releases recording suggesting dangerous working conditions

The union representing striking Canadian National Railway employees has released what it says is a recording between a supervisor and conductor that shows the dangerous working conditions at the company.

About 32-hundred CN conductors and yard workers walked off the job November 19th over worries about long hours and fatigue.

In the recording from October 2018, a CN supervisor asks the conductor to move a train to a new location, where he and the engineer would be relieved by a new crew.

A statement by the Teamsters Canada says the conductor had notified the company hours earlier that they needed to be relieved and were resting near Pickering, Ontario after working more than 10 hours.

The supervisor later says, ``When you take your call, you need to be set for 12 hours. Personal rest is not a regulatory or safety issue.''

The union says the extra driving requested would have taken several hours.

The conductor says in the recording, ``We will move this train in an unfit condition if that is your order.''

The conductor was suspended for 14 days without pay for ultimately not moving the train.

CN Railway was not immediately available for comment.