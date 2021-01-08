UPDATED** 18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.B. Friday

**Updated at 5:02 p.m.**

18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday.

Officials say eight of the new cases are in the Saint John Region (zone 2), seven are in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3), two are in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) and there is one new case in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5)

There are 143 active cases of the virus in the province but no one is being treated in hospital.

Travel into New Brunswick is now only allowed for work, medical reasons, obtaining essential supplies forthe communities of Pointe-à-la-Croix and Listuguj First Nation, in Quebec and child custody or compassionate grounds as approved by Public Health.

Canadians outside the province can no longer visit their property or family in the province.

Government has posted revised guidelines for isolation requirements for New Brunswickers entering the province in various categories.

Everyone who tests positive, plus their contacts, plus everyone required to self-isolate, is required to answer questions from Public Health on their symptoms, and as of Friday, anyone who refuses to answer or whose answers are determined to be false will now be charged for violating the mandatory order.

Overall, 158,563 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 735 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nine deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus and 582 people have recovered after testing positive.

136 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since January 1st.