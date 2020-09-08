Updated** 54-year-old man arrested in connection to two St. Stephen bank robberies

**Updated at 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday September 9, 2020**

Police say a 54-year-old St. Stephen man has been arrested following robberies at two banks in the community on Monday.

A release states a woman was using the ATM inside the Scotiabank on Milltown Boulevard shortly after 10:00 a.m. when she was approached by a man who claimed he had a weapon and demanded money before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

RCMP say a woman was at the CIBC on King Street around 2:00 p.m. that day and was approached by a man who tried to grab her wallet.

Police say she was assaulted, but did not suffer serious injuries and the man fled on foot with her purse and wallet.

Investigators identified an individual believed to be responsible for both robberies and found him at approximately 7:20 p.m. September 7 hiding in a parking lot on King Street.

The man was arrested without incident, and the RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.