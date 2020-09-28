UPDATED Bathurst councillors concerned about play to spray 'Glyphosate' near watershed

Elected officials in Bathurst are concerned over a plan to spray Glyphosate near the city's watershed next month.

In a statement to our newsroom, the city says it consulted with the province's Department of Environment and Local Government and determined the application of the chemical on private land in the Rosehill area respects the required buffer of 30 meters from any water source.

Corporate Communications Manager Luc Foulem says that, in this case, the buffer zone is well over 300 meters from any of Middle River's tributaries.

Deputy Mayor and councillor Lee Steever says he doesn't believe the chemical should be applied so close to the watershed or population, regardless of assurances from various government departments.

Councillor Penny Anderson hopes the operation is carefully monitored, but says the city's hands are tied since it's a private land application and that it falls within provincial regulations.

Councillor Samuel Daigle tells the Max newsroom that the legality of Glyphosate's application doesn't mean it isn't harmful.

Daigle says there are concerns its use can lead to the disappearance of nearby plant and animal species, adding Glyphosate has been found to be linked to some forms of cancer.

He's also concerned about the safety of nearby well and says there are alternatives to Glyphosate being used in other provinces and counties.

Though concerned with the plan, councillor Rickey Hondas says he has confidence the city's engineering department will do its due diligence.

The city says discussions with government representatives will continue to ensure provincial regulations and requirements are met.

We've reached out to the mayor and other councillors for comment.