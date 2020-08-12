UPDATED: Caraquet RCMP identify two of three theft suspects

***UPDATED: 13 August, 2020

The Caraquet RCMP says it has identified two of three suspects allegedly involved in a theft at a business in the community on Friday.

Police say two men entered the Shoppers Drug mart on Blvd. Saint-Pierre Ouest on August 7th and made off with several electronics, including Fitbit watches, Garmin watches, several Nintendo DS systems and headphones.

Mounties say a third individual was waiting nearby in a white Mazda 3 hatchback and that all three suspects fled in that vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

