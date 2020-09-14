**Updated** Divers find two bodies, truck that drove of New Brunswick ferry: RCMP
**Updated at 12:56 p.m.**
RCMP divers have found the bodies of two people who were inside a truck that drove off a New Brunswick ferry over the weekend.
Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says the bodies and the truck were located Sunday evening.
Rogers-Marsh said today divers were in the process of removing the bodies and the vehicle located 24-metres deep in Belleisle Bay.
The truck carrying two people drove off the Belleisle Bay Ferry, about 30 kilometres northeast of Saint John, N.B., early Sunday.
Rogers-Marsh says the coroner has been notified as investigators try to piece together what happened.
The ferry crosses Belleisle Bay between Routes 124 and 850 and the one-kilometre crossing takes approximately seven minutes.