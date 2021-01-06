Moncton shooting suspect arrested in Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia RCMP say the man wanted in a shooting incident near Riverview High School in the Moncton area on Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.

In an update on Twitter at 12:01 p.m., police say "Janson Bryan Baker has been arrested without incident and is in custody".

An Emergency Alert issued in Nova Scotia at 11:42 a.m. was cancelled at 12:01 p.m.

An Alert Ready message was issued to the Greater Moncton area following the incident around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday where a man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At 11:40 p.m., police identified the suspect as 24-year old Janson Bryan Baker as well as the vehicle he was believed to be driving, adding they were "searching for an individual reported to be carrying firearms with intent to use them."

The public was warned to not approach Baker, but to immediately contact the RCMP if spotted.

In an update on Twitter at 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, the RCMP said the 24-year-old's vehicle was located in Amherst but he had not been found.

