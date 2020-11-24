Updated** Five new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Tuesday, 93 active cases

**Updated at 5:00 p.m.**

Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Officials say two cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, with the remainder in Zone 2, the Saint John Region.

There are 93 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with no individuals receiving treatment in hospital.

On Monday, positive cases of the virus were confirmed at Lakefield Elementary School and Little Blossoms Learning Centre in Quispamsis, as well as at Rothesay High School.

Public Health says the school communities and affected families have been notified and there has been no student-to-student transmission.

Anyone identified as a close contact of a positive case will be contacted by Public Health and school staff will contact families directly if there are any changes to learning.

Students in all Grade 7 classes at Hampton Middle School will learn from home for the rest of this week.

Overall, there have been 450 confirmed cases of the virus, including seven deaths and 117,588 tests have been conducted in the province.

Officials have identified potential public exposures to COVID-19 at two locations in Zone 1.

Anyone at RD Maclean Co. Ltd. (200 St. George Street, Moncton) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on November 16th, 17th and 18th or at GoodLife Fitness (555 Dieppe Blvd., Dieppe) on November 21st between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus and are asked to self-monitor for symptoms.

New Brunswickers who have travelled to Halifax should also check the list of potential exposure sites available online, as Nova Scotia Public Health has confirmed community transmission of COVID-19 in the area.