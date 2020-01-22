Updated** Fredericton Police say missing man has been located

**Updated at 10:14 a.m. on January 23rd**

Fredericton Police say the 32-year old man posted as missing on Wednesday has been located safe and sound.

The Fredericton Police Force is asking for help to locate a missing 32-year-old man.

Corey Phillip Piwas was last seen downtown Saturday night in the area of King Street and York Street.

He's described as 5'4" and 140 to 145 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and a teardrop tattoo by his right eye.

Police say Piwas was last seen wearing a grey or black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.