Updated** Man, woman face first-degree murder charge in Fredericton homicide

**Updated at 5:01 p.m.**

A 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide of 31-year old Clarke Earnest Greene.

Zackery David Murphy and Angela April Alexis Walsh appeared in court toon Tuesday.

Fredericton Police, the Fredericton Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the north side of Wilmot Park, adjacent to Woodstock Road, at 8:10 a.m. on April 15th after reports of a man lying on the ground.

Police say that the man, later identified as Greene, had sustained significant injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The death was ruled as a homicide.

A search warrant was executed by Fredericton Police on Monday at a residence on the City's southside, resulting in the arrests.

The two accused will next appear in court on June 16th.