Updated** Millerton teen located safe

**Updated @ 10:07 a.m.**

Police say the 14-year-old boy from Millerton has been located and is safe.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in the matter.

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing Millerton teen.

Police say 14-year-old Trice Ronnie Aubie-Lavack was last seen in the Newcastle area on Monday.

He's described as being five feet eight inches tall, weighting approximately 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and dark brown curly hair.

Aubie-Lavack was last seen wearing a black or what ball cap, a purple hooded sweatshirt, and beige khaki pants.

He was also wearing a gold bracelet, a silver necklace with a gold and black Iron Cross on it, and a silver ring on the middle finger of his right hand.

Anyone with information on Trice Ronnie Aubie-Lavack's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sunny Corner RCMP.