UPDATED** Missing 14-year-old Durham Bridge girl located safe

**Updated at 9:11 a.m.**

The West District RCMP say Faith Thibodeau of Durham Bridge has been located and is safe.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.

The RCMP are asking for the public's help as they attempt to locate Faith Thibodeau of Durham Bridge.

A release states the 14-year-old was last seen walking on Route 148 in the community on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. and was reported missing later that day.

Police describe Thibodeau as standing 5'2" tall with a slim build, short hair and blue eyes.

RCMP say she was last seen wearing a sweater, dark jeans and red shoes, and believe she may be in the Fredericton area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Faith Thibodeau are asked to call the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300.