Updated** Missing 29-year-old Moncton man located

**Updated at 1:42 p.m.**

Police say the 29-year-old Moncton man reported missing on August 28 has been found safe

RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

The RCMP needs your help locating a missing Moncton man.

Police say 29-year-old Ian Solomon was last seen on Pacific Ave. in Moncton on August 14th.

Despite several leads, police say they have been unable to locate Solomon, and that his family is concerned for his well-being.

Soloman is described as being six feet four inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Soloman's whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.