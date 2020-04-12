UPDATED** Missing 32-year-old woman from Moncton

**Updated at 9:31 a.m.**

The Codiac Regional RCMP says Deborah Gail "Abby" Letendre has been located and is safe.

The Codiac Regional RCMP is looking to the public for help finding Deborah Gail "Abby" Letendre.

A release says the 32-year-old was last seen on Albert Street in Moncton on March 9 and reported missing on April 10.

Police say they have followed up on several leads but have not been able to locate her and there is a concern for her safety.

RCMP describe Letendre as being around 6' tall and weighing around 119 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Deborah Gail "Abby" Letendre is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.