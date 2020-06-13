Updated** Missing 76-year-old Little Bartibog man located

**Updated at 10:16 a.m.**

The RCMP say Roderick Deveaux of Little Bartibog has been located and is safe.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

Police are asking for the public's help locating Roderick Deveaux of Little Bartibog.

A release states the 76-year-old was last seen in the community on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. and was reported missing later that day.

RCMP describe Deveaux as standing 5'8" tall and weighing approximately 140 lbs with short grey hair, a moustache, brown eyes and walks with the assistance of a cane.

Deveaux was last seen wearing a cowboy-style hat, a brown hooded sweatshirt, dark green cargo pants and black sneakers.

Police say he is believed to be driving a 2006 grey GMC Canyon pickup truck with New Brunswick licence plate CUU 043.

(Submitted/RCMP)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Roderick Deveaux is asked to contact the Neguac RCMP at 506-776-3000.