Updated** Missing Millerton Teen Located

**Updated @ 11:41 a.m.**

A 15-year-old boy from Millerton, N.B., who was reported missing on September 25, 2020, has been located safe and sound.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.

The Sunny Corner RCMP is asking for assistance as they attempt to locate 15-year-old Trace Levy.

A release states the teen was last seen around 8:45 p.m. Friday at a residence on Route 108 in Millerton and was reported missing later that day.

RCMP describe Levy as standing 5'4" tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red toque with the letter "C" on it, a black hooded sweater, jogging pants and black sneakers.

Police believe Levy might be in the Miramichi area, and have followed up on several leads to locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on Levy's whereabouts is asked to call the Sunny Corner RCMP at 506-843-9400.