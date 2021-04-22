Updated ** Missing Miramichi man located deceased

**Updated at 11:18 a.m. on Friday April 23rd, 2021**

The RCMP says a 47-year old Miramichi man who was reported missing last fall has been located deceased.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a body in a ravine off Route 425 in Whitney.

Police say an autopsy identified the body as that of a Miramichi man who was reported missing on October 7th.

RCMP has not released the cause of death, however criminality is not suspected.

