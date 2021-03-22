Updated** Missing Moncton teen located

**Updated at 11:30 a.m.**

The RCMP says the teen reported missing from Moncton on March 18th has been located and is safe.

The RCMP is turning to the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old Moncton boy.

Mounties say Joshua Lawson was last seen at a residence on Ryan Street last Thursday.

Despite several leads, police have been unsuccessful in locating the teen.

Lawson is described as about five-feet-ten-inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he may have been wearing a black Champion brand hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.