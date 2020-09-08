Updated** N.B. Tories, Liberals drop candidates over social media posts

**Updated at 6:14 a.m.**

The Tory and Liberal leaders in New Brunswick have both dropped candidates due to the emergence of social media posts.

Progressive Conservative leader Blaine Higgs says Roland Michaud is no longer endorsed as his party's candidate in the riding of Victoria-La Vallee in northwestern New Brunswick.

He says a post circulated by Michaud incited violence against transgender people.

Michaud posted on Facebook last night, apologizing for circulating the meme, but says he doesn't intend to withdraw his name from the race.

Meanwhile, Liberal leader Kevin Vickers has jettisoned his support for candidate John Gardner in the riding of Saint Croix over a tweet the candidate posted suggesting the L-G-B-T-Q community shouldn't using the rainbow as their symbol.