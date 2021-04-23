Updated** New Brunswick introduces hotel quarantine for travelers, 16 new COVID cases Friday

**Updated at 5:17 p.m.**

New Brunswick is setting up 'quarantine hotels' for leisure travelers, non-essential workers, people moving to the province and business travelers.

Government said Friday, the hotels will be run by the Canadian Red Cross and travellers will have to complete at least their first seven days of isolation there at their own expense of around $200 per day.

A negative COVID-19 test on day five would allow the traveler to complete their second week of isolation at a location other than the hotel, as long as they could isolate alone, and they would be required to take a second COVID-19 test on day ten of their isolation.

When leisure travelers arrive in New Brunswick, they must drive themselves or take a taxi to the quarantine hotel.

All travelers, including truck drivers who regularly cross borders, must register their travel online or by calling 1-833-948-2800.

Also Friday, the province introduced self-isolation requirements for rotational workers and modified self-isolation guidelines for truck drivers, the details of which can be found online.

The new rules take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday April 24th.

As of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday April 25th, post-secondary students and anyone assisting them will need to stay in the quarantine hotels, but their costs will be covered by the government.

16 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday.

Three travel-related cases and a case under investigation were reported in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), with two travel-related cases in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), two close contacts of previous cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and eight travel-related cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region).

Public Health says 11 of the travel-related cases are New Brunswick workers who are isolating in other provinces.

There are 148 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with 13 people in hospital, including five who are receiving treatment in ICU.