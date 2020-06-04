Updated** New Brunswick's first COVID-19 death linked to nursing home outbreak

New Brunswick public health officials are reporting the province's first death from COVID-19.

In social media posts, the family of a man in his 80s who had been living in the Manoir de la Vallee in Atholville, N.B., said he died from the virus today.

The long-term care home in northern New Brunswick has experienced an outbreak and as of Wednesday had been linked to eight COVID-19 cases.

Michel Ouellette wrote that his father Daniel Ouellette lost his fight against COVID-19 early this morning.

Bruce Macfarlane, a public health spokesman, confirmed there had been a COVID-19 related death in the province and that the premier and chief medical officer of health would comment later in the day.

Health officials announced two new cases of the virus Wednesday, increasing to 15 the number of cases in a cluster believed to have begun after a doctor travelled to Quebec and did not self-isolate upon return to New Brunswick.