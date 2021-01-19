UPDATED: One person dead following two-vehicle crash on Highway 11

One person is dead and another injured following a two-vehicle crash near Petit-Rocher.

The crash happened Tuesday near the Petit-Rocher/LaPlante Exit.

The RCMP have released few details, saying on the crash involved a transport truck and another 'motor-vehicle'

CBC reports a 22-year-old Bathurst man died in the crash while the 44-year-old driver of the transport was injured.

The highway was shut down for several hours while police investigated.

Still no word on on what might have caused the crash.