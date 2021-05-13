Updated** RCMP lockdown Centennial Park area of Moncton Thursday morning

**Updated at 12:41 p.m.**

Police have locked down the Centennial Park area of Moncton after a report of shots fired Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area around 8:30 a.m. and in a tweet shortly after 9 a.m. said they had closed Millennium Boulevard, established a perimeter and were asking the public to stay away from the area and for residents to stay inside.

The RCMP say an Alert Ready message was issued for the area at 10:17 a.m., "once police were able to confirm enough credible information to share with the public."

In a tweet at 10:24 a.m., police said residents, schools, businesses and people in the area should lock their doors, shelter in place and stay away from windows.

(Twitter/RCMP New Brunswick)

The Anglophone East School District says Bessborough School, Hillcrest School and Bernice MacNaughton High School are in lockdown, while Horizon Health Network has closed its COVID-19 Assessment Centre and blood collection clinic at the Moncton Coliseum.

Shortly before noon, police confirmed the original complaint was credible and no injuries had been reported, but asked the public to continue avoiding the area while the investigation continues.

In a tweet at 12:10 p.m. the New Brunswick Community College said it had placed its Moncton Campus under a Hold and Secure status, and asked the public to stay away, while those on campus were asked to avoid opening outside doors.

RCMP say they will provide updates on the @RCMPNB Twitter account and on their Facebook page and are asking residents to avoid calling 911 for updates or posting on social media about police locations or operations.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

(With files from CTV Atlantic)