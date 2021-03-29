Updated** Red Level restrictions further extended in Zone 4, 11 new cases reported Monday

**Updated at 8:00 p.m.**

Government is extending Red Level restrictions to other areas of Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

At midnight tonight, the restrictions imposed on Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region on Thursday will also apply to Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls.

Officials say the recommendation to extend the restrictions was made based on the confirmed presence of the more contagious variants of COVID-19, along with the possibility of community transmission.

The Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions will remain at the Yellow Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Zone 4 on Monday, including six cases that are under investigation and five that are close contacts of previous cases.

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says there are 120 active cases in the province, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 9

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 6

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 98

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are four people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including two people in ICU.

Overall, 253,322 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick and 1,588 cases of COVID-19 have been identified.

30 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported, and there are 1,437 people who are considered to have recovered after testing positive.

On Monday, the province announced it has paused administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to individuals under 55-years old, and has postponed clinics to administer that vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to be administered to New Brunswickers aged 55 and older, as there have not been any serious side effects noted.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is reminding students and staff of schools in the Red Level that they must stay home if they have one symptom of COVID-19.

All schools in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region), with the exception of École Mgr-Martin and Polyvalente A.-J.-Savoie which are both in Saint-Quentin and École Marie-Gaétane in Kedgwick, will follow Red level protocols.

Officials say Cité des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston, Grades 9-12 at Polyvalente Thomas-Albert in Grand-Falls, École Saint-Jacques, and Grades 9-12 at École Grande-Rivière in Saint-Léonard have all shifted to distance learning for this week due to significant operational pressures.

Vaccination clinics for high school staff that were scheduled for Tuesday March 30th have been postponed.