Updated** Stolen pickup truck from Upper Knoxford located: RCMP

**Updated at 3:02 p.m. on December 19th**

The RCMP say the stolen brown and grey Ford F150 from Upper Knoxford has been located.

The truck was found abandoned in the Rivière De Chute area.

The Woodstock RCMP is asking for help to locate a pickup truck that was stolen in Upper Knoxford.

The 2010 brown and grey Ford F150 has the New Brunswick licence plate F25 417 and vehicle identification number 1FTFW1EV7AFB78926.

It was stolen from inside a shop on Route 560 sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday and reported to police later that morning.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the truck since then is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP or Crime Stoppers.