Updated** Tropical Storm Isaias to bring wind, rain to New Brunswick and Quebec Tuesday night

**Updated at 3:35 p.m.**

Tropical Storm Isaias could bring wind gusts of up to 70 km/h to New Brunswick on Wednesday afternoon.

In a Tropical Cyclone Information Statement issued at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, forecasters say the storm will continue to approach New Brunswick through New England tonight while transitioning to a post-tropical storm.

Wind gusts of up to 50 km/h are likely over New Brunswick tonight, while there is the potential for winds to gust up to 70 km/h on Wednesday afternoon.

The weather agency says New Brunswick should miss out on any rain, with a brief period of heavy rain expected over parts of southern Quebec tonight, with the St. Lawrence River valley from Montreal to Quebec City most likely to be affected with up to 60 mm of rain.

Waves of 2-3m along the southwestern portion of New Brunswick are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Summary of Basic Information at 3:00 p.m. ADT

Location: 40.6 North 75.3 West (About 130 km West of New York City);

Maximum sustained winds: 100 km/h;

Present movement: North-northeast at 55 km/h;

Minimum central pressure: 995 millibars;

Environment Canada says the next information statement will by issued by 9:00 p.m. ADT Tuesday.