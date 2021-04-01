Vaccine clinics open to those 75 and older, 10 new cases reported in N.B. Thursday

Appointments at vaccine clinics organized by the regional health authorities are now available to New Brunswickers who are 75-years old or older.

Health Minister Dorothy Sheppard says in a release that these clinics can take on additional appointments, and the option is being provided to vaccinate as many eligible people as quickly as possible.

The province says individuals or a caregiver acting on their behalf can book an appointment at a clinic run by Horizon Health Network or Vitalite Health Network by calling 1-833-437-1424 or going online.

Vaccine appointments for anyone over age 75 can also continue to be booked through pharmacies.

Public Health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including a a travel-related case in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and three close contacts of previous infections and six cases that are being investigated in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

The New Brunswick COVID-19 Dashboard says there are 141 active cases in the province, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 13

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 7

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 4

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 115

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are four people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including three people in ICU.

Following a recent confirmed case of COVID-19, Public Health has declared an outbreak at Foyer St-Jaques, a special care home in Edmundston.

Officials say the outbreak declared at Manoir Belle Vu in Edmundston on January 19th has been declared over by Dr. Kimberley Barker, Regional Medical Officer of Health.

New Brunswick Health Zones 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, along with the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4 remain in the Yellow Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, while the remainder of Zone 4 is in the Red Level.