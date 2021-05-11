Vaccine confidence in Canada holds steady despite AstraZeneca safety concerns: poll

A new Leger poll suggests Canadian confidence in COVID-19 vaccines is holding firm despite swirling confusion and concern about the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.



More than eight in 10 poll respondents said they are either vaccinated already or plan to get inoculated when it's their turn, almost identical to the number who said that in a similar poll taken a month ago.



However fewer than half of of those surveyed say they have trust in either AstraZeneca or the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson, compared with more than eight in 10 for both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.



AstraZeneca and J&J are potentially linked to an extremely rare, but potentially fatal, blood clotting syndrome.



The poll also suggests almost two-thirds of Canadians support the idea of vaccine passports, and three-quarters want a vaccine passport once they've been inoculated.



However there is far more support for the use of passports for domestic or international travel and a lot less for the idea of using them for activities like going to a restaurant, working out at the gym or taking in a concert.

