Val-d'Or Foreur netminder in isolation following COVID-19 test

The Val-d'Or Foreurs will be without one of their goaltenders for the next two weeks.

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League says netminder Jonathan Lemieux is in isolation for the next 14 days following a negative COVID-19.

The League says the isolation is just a precautionary measure after Lemieux came into close contact with a confirmed case of the virus last Monday.

The QMJHL says the club is still permitted to take on Rimouski this weekend.