Vance allegation ‘dropped off the radar’ amid other priorities: ex-clerk

Canada's former top civil servant says there were multiple problems facing the military when an allegation of sexual misconduct involving General Jonathan Vance was flagged and the accusation fell off the radar.



Former Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick told the House of Commons defence committee yesterday that the government was out of options to investigate when the military ombudsman refused to provide information about the complaint.



But he also admitted significant turnover at the top of the Canadian Armed Forces and RCMP charges against vice-admiral Mark Norman in March of 2018 were also a distraction.



Wernick testified the allegation didn't have the same sense of urgency as the other issues.



The former clerk says collectively the system failed and let down the complainant and other members of the military.