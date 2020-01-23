Vancouver actor says she was conned into protesting Meng extradition

A Vancouver actor says she was tricked into holding a protest sign outside the court where Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou's extradition hearing is underway.

Thirty-two-year-old Julia Hackstaff says an acquaintance reached out to her on Facebook offering $100 for a two-hour acting job.

Hackstaff says she arrived at the given address Monday morning, then was sent to the British Columbia Supreme Court where she was told to hold a sign in support of Meng.

She says she thought it was a poorly organized production until a reporter started asking her pointed questions and she realized she wasn't dealing with another actor.

It's unclear who was behind the protest-for-hire and Hackstaff says she left right away without being paid and believes the acquaintance who contacted her was also a victim of the scam.

Benjamin Howes, a spokesman in Huawei's international media affairs department, says in an email the company had no involvement with the protesters or supporters outside the courthouse.