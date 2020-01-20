Vancouver-based mining company to continue drilling in northern NB

A Vancouver-based mining company says it plans to keep drilling for zinc at its sites near Bathurst and Belledune.

Callinex Mines Inc. says it plans to drill twenty holes at its Nash Creek and Superjack sites.

The company says it has already finished half of its planned drilling at the Nash Creek site, but says 'weather and mechanical challenges' have slowed the process.

The Nash Creek site is located near Belledune while the Superjack site is located near Bathurst.

