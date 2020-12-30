Vandals strike local trail shelters

The Chaleur ATV Club says vandals are costing volunteer hours and money that could be put towards the trail system

This after a new wood stove was stolen from the Teagues lake shelter and a permanently-installed porta-potty was pushed over and damaged at the Relais a Rene shelter in Nicholas-Denys.

Though shelters are closed due to the pandemic Chaleur ATV Club president Frederic Mallet-Boudreau says they remain stocked with wood to burn in case of an emergency.

Mallet-Boudreau tells the Northern Light not having the stove available for emergencies is a dangerous situation.

(with files from the Northern Light)

