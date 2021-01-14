Vehicle, heating fuels up in New Brunswick

It costs quite a bit more to fill your tank or heat your home Thursday in New Brunswick after the Energy and Utilities Board raised prices overnight.

Regular self-serve gasoline jumped 4.6 cents per litre overnight to sit at a new maximum of $111.1, while the top price for diesel was up 3.1 cents per litre to $115.5.

Furnace oil is also up 3.1 cents per litre to sit at a new maximum of $0.993, while the most you can pay for a litre of propane is $1.047 after a jump of 1.7 cents.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.