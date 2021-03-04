Vehicle, heating fuels up in New Brunswick on March 4th
Gasoline, diesel, heating fuel and propane are all slightly more expensive after the Energy and Utilities Board made its weekly price reset overnight.
A litre of regular self-serve gasoline is 2.3 cents more expensive at a maximum price of $1.239/L, while diesel is up nine tenths of a cent per litre to a top price of $1.264/L.
Furnace oil is six tenths of a cent per litre more expensive at a maximum of $1.099, while propane can cost as much as $1.112/L after an increase of 1.2 cents per litre.
Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum allowable price.